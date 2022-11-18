New opponent for Teofimo Lopez ESPN has announced that Jose Pedraza is out due to a non-COVID illness and Mikey Garcia-conqueror Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) will replace him against former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs). The bout will take place on December 10 in the main arena of Madison Square Garden in New York City. ESPN will televise. Dusty Hernandez-Harrison off DC card Like this: Like Loading...

