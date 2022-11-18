Statement: Today the decision was made that Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will not fight on tomorrow’s Beltway Battles: Round Three card. Over Dusty’s objections, this last-minute decision was made in his best interests by those around him, including medical staff, his family, his trainers and the promoters. His overall health and the need for more time to heal outweighed his desire to return at this time. We stand behind him 100% and expect him to resume his boxing career very soon. We have an outstanding fight card Saturday and know the entire boxing community is eager to get together and celebrate the life of Buddy Harrison. — Beltway Battles Promoters and Team Dusty

The Beltway Battles: Round Three event at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, features nine bouts headlined by an eight round rematch between super lightweights Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw, Jr. (10-1, 5 KOs) and Wilfrido Buelvas (22-15, 16 KOs). A PPV will be streamed live by BXNG TV.