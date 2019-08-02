Dee Lee Promotions has announced an October 5 card the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Deleware, featuring super lightweight Henry “Hank” Lundy (29-8-1, 14 KOs), who recently signed with the Dee Lee Promotions. The 35-year-old Lundy is looking to get his career back on track after decision losses to Avery Sparrow and Zaur Abdullaev.

The co-main is a scheduled 6 round super lightweight bout featuring Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (21-5-2, 9 KOs), another new Dee Lee fighter. The undercard showcases a quartet of well known Delaware crowd favorites including lightweight “Jolt’n” Joey Tiberi (17-3, 9 KOs), heavyweight Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (4-0, 4 KOs), welterweight Vinny “Hollywood” Kirkley (3-1, 3 KOs) and Cruiserweight Maurice “The War Time” Horne (5-0, 4 KOs).

Opponents are TBA.