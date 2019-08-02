Dee Lee Promotions has announced an October 5 card the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Deleware, featuring super lightweight Henry “Hank” Lundy (29-8-1, 14 KOs), who recently signed with the Dee Lee Promotions. The 35-year-old Lundy is looking to get his career back on track after decision losses to Avery Sparrow and Zaur Abdullaev.
The co-main is a scheduled 6 round super lightweight bout featuring Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (21-5-2, 9 KOs), another new Dee Lee fighter. The undercard showcases a quartet of well known Delaware crowd favorites including lightweight “Jolt’n” Joey Tiberi (17-3, 9 KOs), heavyweight Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (4-0, 4 KOs), welterweight Vinny “Hollywood” Kirkley (3-1, 3 KOs) and Cruiserweight Maurice “The War Time” Horne (5-0, 4 KOs).
Opponents are TBA.
Lundy is not a bad lil fighter he just has an extremely BIG ass mouth that writes checks his fists can’t cash. Like what’s so hard to just be humble and let your fists do the talking? I know big mouth lil floyd made a career from talking shit but he had crooked ass Vegas judging to see to it that Castillo got blatantly robbed along with a couple other questionable decisions he got.