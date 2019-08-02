Following a relationship that has spanned the whole professional career of current WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, that has also included a world title at middleweight, Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren and Saunders have agreed to terms for an amicable release from his promotional contract.
Following dialogue between Warren, Saunders and his management company MTK over recent weeks, it was mutually agreed that with certain fights not immediately available within the partnership, that it is in the interests of both parties to pursue their respective goals separately.
Watching this fool box is about as bad as watching paint dry! If Saunders ever fought Demetrius Andrade I would say that would be like chugging a bottle of night quill and codeine. I’d rather go through an hour of grinding nails on a chalk board! These two boring bums are AWEFUL
Could see this coming. I actually hate Warren as a promoter. He is bad for the sport. He has a total no risk strategy, probably due to being in the game too long. All his fighters fight nobodies indefinitely in the hope of landing mega fights. Saunders resume is a farce and they were pushing for Canelo/GGG. Yarde has fought noone and now steps up to Kovalev. Fury fought Wilder sandwiched between guys i had never even heard of. He was even openly against Dubois fighting Gorman.