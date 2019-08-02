Following a relationship that has spanned the whole professional career of current WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, that has also included a world title at middleweight, Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren and Saunders have agreed to terms for an amicable release from his promotional contract.

Following dialogue between Warren, Saunders and his management company MTK over recent weeks, it was mutually agreed that with certain fights not immediately available within the partnership, that it is in the interests of both parties to pursue their respective goals separately.