WBA minimumweight champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong, also known as Knockout CP Freshmart (20-0, 7 KOs) retained his title by beating ArAr Andales (10-1, 2 KOs) via technical decision in the eighth round during his 11th defense in Bangkok, Thailand. In a fairly close fight, an unintentional head-butt ended the action prematurely. The champion suffered a cut that did not allow him to continue and the referee was forced to resolve the fight on the scorecards in the eighth round.

At the time of the stoppage, the Thai fighter was leading on the three cards with scores of 77-75, 79-73 and 78-74 over the young man from the Philippines who put up a strong fight but whose punch was not enough to snatch the crown from the champion.

Niyomtrong now has 11 defenses since he captured the WBA interim belt in 2014 and seven if they are counted since he has been the full world champion.