By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated and undisputed lightweight king Devin “The Dream” Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) retained all of the belts in a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over former three-weight world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Loma started faster than normal. It was a highly tactical fast-paced bout with both fighters having their moments. Loma came on strong down the stretch with clean left hands. In the end, judges had it 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 for Haney.

The size difference was evident from the opening bell. Haney jabbed as Lomachenko punched in bunches and was more productive in the first. Haney connected with a right hand in round two but Lomachenko connected flush on the inside with combinations. Lomachenko kept up the pace in round three as Haney still appeared to be making adjustments. Stalking and keeping up the fast pace, Lomachenko lurked as Haney was fighting off his backfoot jabbing, Lomachenko slipped and took Haney with him as things got a little rough.

The referee issued a warning to Haney in the fifth for shoving with his forearm, shortly after Lomachenko got the better of Haney backing him to the ropes with a combination. Haney began to go to the body and get inside in round six but Lomachenko countered with fast combinations, shortly after Haney was issued another warning this time for holding and hitting behind the head. In the eighth, Haney pressed more as Lomachenko tagged with counters but shortly after Lomachenko ran into a stiff punch from Haney stopping his momentum. The jab was effective for Haney in the eighth, neutralizing Lomachenko’s movement and speed.

Working off the jab in the ninth, Haney and Lomachenko boxed as Haney was fighting off his backfoot, Lomachenko pressed. Late in the fight in the tenth, Lomachenko connected with a flush combination as he stopped Haney’s momentum. A solid right hand by Lomachenko in the eleventh backed Haney as the former world champion and two time gold medalist seemed comfortable in the championship rounds. The twelfth and final round saw Lomachenko pressing as Haney sticked and moved most of the round.

After completing twelve competitive rounds the judges scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 as Devin Haney pulls out an unpopular unanimous decision.