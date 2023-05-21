By Miguel Maravilla
All three judges, Tim Cheatham (115-113), Dave Moretti (116-112), David Sutherland (115-113), scored round twelve for undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Had Vassiliy Lomachenko won the final round, the bout would have been a draw on two cards (114-114).
While most observers consider round ten to be Loma’s most dominant round, Moretti (116-112) awarded that round to Haney.
No excuses. Loma won fair and square. He was robbed even Shakur said it. Haney never landed anything significant in the fight. Those who thought Haney would run the table are full of shite.
Ridiculous, and total Disgrace to a great sport. Corrupt Judges.
I had it Haney. Let the detractors rant, none of it changes the outcome of the fight.
Troy, true statement, but the people know who won that fight and other fighters know who won that fight, and most importantly, Haney knows who won that fight too. It was written all over his face.
Dave Moretti is clearly either corrupt or, best case scenario, incompetent giving that tenth round to Haney. the latter would be giving him the benefit of the doubt, which he doesn’t deserve in my opinion. Disgraceful.
Scoring so bad, we just have to go with what we saw actually happen. Haney was clearly beaten by Loma. Loma is a better fighter. Loma is undisputed champ. We can’t keep letting bad judges distort reality. At least Haney knows he was beat, you could totally tell after the fight.
Loma made it into the IBHOF. He can now relax, retire, and train others.
Haney now has to face TANK.
Good luck with that, DEVIN.
So, for those of you who are screaming robbery, you must have seen at least 7 clear-cut rounds for Loma. Just out of curiosity, which 7 (or more) rounds do you think those would be? Looked to me like there were enough toss-up rounds that this could have gone either way.