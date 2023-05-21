By Miguel Maravilla

All three judges, Tim Cheatham (115-113), Dave Moretti (116-112), David Sutherland (115-113), scored round twelve for undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Had Vassiliy Lomachenko won the final round, the bout would have been a draw on two cards (114-114).

While most observers consider round ten to be Loma’s most dominant round, Moretti (116-112) awarded that round to Haney.