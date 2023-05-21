By Miguel Maravilla
Three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko commented on his razor-thin loss to undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
“I don’t want to talk about [the decision]. All the people saw what happened today,” said Loma. “Before, I thought he would be better. He’s a tough fighter. He’s a good fighter. But he’s not a pound-for-pound fighter. I think I showed that I can still be in boxing. I’m in good shape now. And see you next time. Right now I want to go back home and support my country and support my Ukrainian orthodox church.”
Former champion Shakur Stevenson was willing to talk about the decision. “Lomachenko should be undisputed champion. He won that fight. He landed the cleaner punches and he pushed the pace,” he stated.
Loma was robbed! Time to stop paying for PPV fights and wait for the replays. No more PPV boxing ever again! I will NEVER buy a PPV fight ever again!!!
Whatever the decision is, if you watched a good fight, I don’t get the politics of stop buying Ppv…
This forum just oozes hatred for Haney. Any semi-complimentary comment towards him is met with negative reactions.
“Hey that Devin Haney is a pretty good fighter”…
If there was a Mount Rushmore for fighters despised by the FightNews crowd, it would be: Adrian Broner, Shakur Stevenson, Clarissa Shields, and Devin Haney.
You know why, we call it like it is seen. We don’t allow our personal favoritism to influence our perspective. Obviously, you do. I would be first to say Loma or any fighter got whipped. He wasn’t. Look at Haney’s face from rounds 9-12, he knew he was in trouble. His face at decision knew he got a gift. For a person like Shakur to stand there and say Loma won. I can’t stand Shakur, but that was real talk. So, keep blowing trumpets for Haney, but I will guarantee Haney may be celebrating, but in back of his mind he knows he lost.
“We don’t allow our personal favoritism to influence our perspective. Obviously, you do.”
Would like to hear you elaborate on that one. You probably actually have that backwards. I had ZERO favoritism towards either guy heading into this fight. If anything, I was pulling for Loma once it got to the tenth & beyond. Also, “keep blowing trumpets for Haney”?? What are you even referring to? Anyway, I wouldn’t call that a robbery, but maybe you or somebody else can convince me otherwise. List 7 rounds you thought Loma clearly won.
Take the personalities out of this, and it’s probably not all that controversial.
Loma seems a largely popular figure, whereas most seem to see Devin and his Dad as a couple of phalluses, and for good reason sometimes. Throw in Devin’s “white boy” comments, among other things, and yes, personal favoritism certainly influenced people’s perspectives in this fight. While some of us were predicting Haney to win, without a doubt the vast majority WANTED Loma to win this. THAT could be where personal favoritism influenced people’s perspectives.
Saw the highlights. Heard the judge that had it 116-112 gave Haney the 10th. Maybe should have been 115-113 across the board, or a draw. Shakur will get Haney, if not, he’ll get a vacant title fight against Loma for one of the belts (WBC, WBO, or IBF). If Haney vacates, Tank will just be the WBA champ and have to fight #1 or #2 contender in WBA. Haney should bring his fights over to the U.K., or out of Vegas. Loma won Vegas crowd over by a long shot. Loma is a draw in a Vegas for at least 1 more fight.