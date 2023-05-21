By Miguel Maravilla

Three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko commented on his razor-thin loss to undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“I don’t want to talk about [the decision]. All the people saw what happened today,” said Loma. “Before, I thought he would be better. He’s a tough fighter. He’s a good fighter. But he’s not a pound-for-pound fighter. I think I showed that I can still be in boxing. I’m in good shape now. And see you next time. Right now I want to go back home and support my country and support my Ukrainian orthodox church.”

Former champion Shakur Stevenson was willing to talk about the decision. “Lomachenko should be undisputed champion. He won that fight. He landed the cleaner punches and he pushed the pace,” he stated.