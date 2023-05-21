By Miguel Maravilla

At the post-fight press conference, Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) talked about his defeat to undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In a fight that saw Lomachenko do everything possible and in the end he came up short as Haney pulled out a controversial unanimous decision win.

Here is what Loma had to say at the post fight press conference.

“It is what it is, I want to say thank you. Bob, your company gave me a second chance. See you next time…I know I won the fight. I controlled the fight and every round.”

Promoter Bob Arum added, “Everybody was stunned about the score, but I’m not going to comment on the score. I am the promoter.”

Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas announced that Team Lomachenko will file a protest with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“This is the biggest robbery. For the other team, Christmas came in the summer. We will appeal but we want to show there has to be justice. Somebody needs to end this injustice.”

