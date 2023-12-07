Haney-Prograis cara a cara en el Golden Gate en San Francisco Devin Haney y Regis Prograis se enfrentaron por primera vez esta semana de pelea en el puente Golden Gate antes de su choque por el título superligero del WBC de Prograis en el Chase Center de San Francisco el sábado, en vivo por DAZN PPV en Norteamérica y por DAZN. mundial. El WBC cree en la Elección Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: Un gran plan de trabajo para 2024 Like this: Like Loading...

