Golden Boy has announced the undercard lineup for the televised Haney vs. Garcia PPV taking place April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN PPV.
- In the chief support, undefeated, super lightweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr. (29-0, 11 KOs) will fight for the WBO Intercontinental title against Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder
- Super middleweight Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) will defend his WBA Intercontinental title in a 10-round fight against Pierre Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs).
- John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) will challenge Cartago, Costa Rica’s David “Medallita” Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) in a twelve rounder for the WBA interim super flyweight title.
- WBC #1 ranked super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) will make his Golden Boy debut against Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) in a ten rounder.
Glad they’re getting Conwell on such a big card but I was kind of hoping Gallimore had called it a day.
Decent card. I might be attending. Currently on pace for 70 pro shows this year. Palm Springs tomorrow and Vegas again on Saturday!
Where is the fight in palm springs, Nordic?
– And General Admission tickets are still starting at $240 which is ridiculous. There are a sh%t load of unsold seats.
– If tickets were more reasonable, I am a train and a subway ride away from Brooklyn, NY.
– Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick, for the back-up plan, if needed…….
$ 240 for Ryan vs Haney are too cheap is great deal
Jimenez vs Ramirez is the only decent fight, and it has to be for some meaningless belt!
Ouch. Feels like a semi-weak ESPN card.
Terrible undercard. One of the worst I’ve seen in sometime. Not one notable fighter on it