Golden Boy has announced the undercard lineup for the televised Haney vs. Garcia PPV taking place April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

  • In the chief support, undefeated, super lightweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr. (29-0, 11 KOs) will fight for the WBO Intercontinental title against Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder
  • Super middleweight Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) will defend his WBA Intercontinental title in a 10-round fight against Pierre Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs).
  • John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) will challenge Cartago, Costa Rica’s David “Medallita” Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) in a twelve rounder for the WBA interim super flyweight title.
  • WBC #1 ranked super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) will make his Golden Boy debut against Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) in a ten rounder.
  • Glad they’re getting Conwell on such a big card but I was kind of hoping Gallimore had called it a day.

  • Decent card. I might be attending. Currently on pace for 70 pro shows this year. Palm Springs tomorrow and Vegas again on Saturday!

  • – And General Admission tickets are still starting at $240 which is ridiculous. There are a sh%t load of unsold seats.
    – If tickets were more reasonable, I am a train and a subway ride away from Brooklyn, NY.
    – Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick, for the back-up plan, if needed…….

  • Jimenez vs Ramirez is the only decent fight, and it has to be for some meaningless belt!

