Haney-Kingry PPV Lineup Golden Boy has announced the undercard lineup for the televised Haney vs. Garcia PPV taking place April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN PPV. In the chief support, undefeated, super lightweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr. (29-0, 11 KOs) will fight for the WBO Intercontinental title against Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder

Super middleweight Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) will defend his WBA Intercontinental title in a 10-round fight against Pierre Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs).

John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) will challenge Cartago, Costa Rica’s David “Medallita” Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) in a twelve rounder for the WBA interim super flyweight title.

WBC #1 ranked super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) will make his Golden Boy debut against Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) in a ten rounder. Fight Club OCV Weigh-In 39th Annual IBF Convention Update Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

