Fight Club OCV Weigh-In Adrian Trujillo 146.8 vs Michael De la Cruz 145.2

Ricky Fausto 193.3 vs Juan Higuera 190

Will Gibson 169.6 vs Trever Devestern 168.8

Jordan Panthen 161.8 vs Ravshan Hudaynazarov 161.6

Dorian Mendez 141 vs Ezra Rabin 141

Sean Sharaf 260 vs Chadricc Kindle 227 Fight Club OC

April 4th

Venue: The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA

Promoter: SOCA Fights

