Adrian Trujillo 146.8 vs Michael De la Cruz 145.2
Ricky Fausto 193.3 vs Juan Higuera 190
Will Gibson 169.6 vs Trever Devestern 168.8
Jordan Panthen 161.8 vs Ravshan Hudaynazarov 161.6
Dorian Mendez 141 vs Ezra Rabin 141
Sean Sharaf 260 vs Chadricc Kindle 227
Fight Club OC
April 4th
Venue: The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA
Promoter: SOCA Fights
TV: Triller.TV
I’m attending the Golden Boy show on Palm Springs tomorrow rather than this. Just not interested in having to watch MMA fights squeezed between a couple of boxing matches. At the last OC Fight Club show I attended, I had to endure 15 agonizing minutes of two guys kicking each other in the shins.