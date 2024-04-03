All Star Boxing, Inc President and CEO Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr has announced a revamped multi-year promotional agreement with Los Angeles-based WBA #4, WBO #2 flyweight contender Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga (6-1, 4 KOs). Olascuaga recently dispatched former WBO global champion #5th Giemel Magramao on the telecast of Prime Video 5 from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

“We felt confident in Tony’s ability from the beginning with his trainer Rudy Hernandez,” stated promoter Tuto Zabala Jr. “The plan was always to fast track him to a world title shot.”

Olascuaga looks to return to action sometime this summer.