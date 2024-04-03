The IBF’s 39th Annual Convention, slated for next month, will take place at The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in San Juan, Puerto Rico from May 6 – 10, 2024. The IBF has hosted successful conventions in Puerto Rico in the past, and the expectation is the same for this one.

In commemoration of the boxers who fight for the organization’s titles, the IBF will present annual awards on Thursday, May 9.

Jersey Joe Walcott Award: Subriel Matias

Female Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Fight of the Year winners:

IBF – Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Rene Cuarto

Female – Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II

Intercontinental – Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny

USBA – Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster

“We proudly celebrate the achievements and careers of our remarkable champions and the boxers that participated in IBF title fights. These distinctions are more than well-deserved as they were realized through hard work and dedication. It is an honor, and we look forward to celebrating them,” remarked Daryl Peoples, IBF President.