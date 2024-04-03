April 3, 2024
Giovani Santillan opponent named

WBO #1 rated welterweight Giovani “Gallo De Oro” Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) will take on fellow unbeaten Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) in a 12-round ESPN-televised showdown on May 18 at Pechanga Arena. Santillan-Norman will be the co-feature to the vacant WBO lightweight title tilt between Mexican three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk.

In the eight-round televised opener, heavyweight knockout artist Richard Torrez Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs) returns against an opponent to be named. Torrez scored a KO1 last Friday on the Oscar Valdez-Liam Wilson card.

Undercard action on ESPN+ features lightweight phenom Emiliano Fernando Vargas (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. TBA will see action in a six-rounder, lightweight Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. TBA in an eight-rounder, and Robert Garcia-trained junior welterweight Art Barrera Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA in a four-rounder.

Also, lightweight prospect Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Manuel Jaimes (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder, junior lightweight Jonathan Lopez (14-0, 10 KOs) faces Edgar Ortega (14-2-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder, and lightweight Jonny Mansour will make his highly anticipated pro debut in a four-rounder.

  • Yesssssss baby that’s what I want the best vs the best
    Now I will see what Santillán is made of

    Ajuaaaaaaaaaaaaa

  • Yes, this is what I want the best vs the best. Now I’m gonna know what Santillán is made of.

