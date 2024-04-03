The comeback of 38-year-old former WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring was derailed on Wednesday night at the 36ers Arena in Adelaide, Australia. Herring (24-5, 12 KOs), a 4:1 favorite entering the bout, lost by split decision to Jackson Jon England (16-3, 8 KOs). After ten tactical rounds, England edged out a 96-94, 96-94 win on two cards, with Herring prevailing 97-93 on the third card.
I wondered what he was doing fighting in Australia, guess it backfired badly
Aussie boxer wins by 2 points in Australia!! I guess that’s a comfortable win for Herring anywhere else.
That’s not good, Herring is a true warrior and great American. I would root for him against anyone.