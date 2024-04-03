England shocks Herring in Australia The comeback of 38-year-old former WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring was derailed on Wednesday night at the 36ers Arena in Adelaide, Australia. Herring (24-5, 12 KOs), a 4:1 favorite entering the bout, lost by split decision to Jackson Jon England (16-3, 8 KOs). After ten tactical rounds, England edged out a 96-94, 96-94 win on two cards, with Herring prevailing 97-93 on the third card. Giovani Santillan opponent named Machado added to DKP card Like this: Like Loading...

