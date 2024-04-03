Machado added to DKP card Unbeaten featherweight Neslan Machado has been added to Don King’s “The Quest for the best” fight cards at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai, on Saturday, April 27. Machado has put together a perfect 20-0 record with nine KOs. He will be fighting a 10-round special attraction in an evening featuring three regional championship bouts, topped by WBA Continental Americas middleweight champion Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs) against Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs). England shocks Herring in Australia Kurt Scoby Exclusive Interview Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

