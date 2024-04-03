April 2, 2024
Boxing News

Kurt Scoby Exclusive Interview

By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with undefeated, rising star and knockout artist Kurt Scoby (13-0, 11 KOs) as he returns to the ring Friday, April 19th, against veteran Dakota Linger (13-6-3, 9 KOs) as the main event on DAZN. Scoby talked about his rough upbringing in Southern California and how he used boxing and football to stay out of trouble. Scoby shared his admiration for his promoter, hall of famer Lou DiBella, plus sparring Jaime Munguia and much more in this exclusive interview.

