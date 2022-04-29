By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney has requested that he gets fair judges when he challenges IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos on June 5 (June 4 in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

“Here’s how I look at it,” Haney told Cigar Talk. “Robberies happen in the US. A lot of robberies. How many robberies? It’s too many to count. Robberies happen all over no matter where the fight is.

“Me and my team are doing the best to make sure that there’s fair judging, neutral judges, or if it’s not neutral judges, it’s gonna be a US judge and an Australian judge. We gonna make an even playing field. That was all I demanded. I just want fair judges. I wanted nothing else.

“You guys can have whatever you want. You guys wanted the bigger lump sum of the money, or you guys wanted to be there, whatever the case may be. I just wanted fair judges, I wanted a fair playing ground and that’s all.”