By Joe Koizumi

Japan finally opened the door for foreign boxers to campaign here. After a long two-year hiatus since early 2020, we could see international confrontations of Japanese and foreign fighters for the first time—except for the 160-pound unification bout of Golovkin and Murata three weeks ago. Former WBO Asia Pacific 108-pound champ Riku Kano (14-3, 7 KOs), 112, moved up to the flyweight category and displayed his improved power in dispatching Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon (7-5, 6 KOs), 111.75, at 2:42 of the second round on Sunday (April 24) in Osaka. Also, former world challenger Sho Ishida (30-3, 16 KOs), 117.75, halted Filipino Carlo Demecillo (15-6-1, 8 KOs), 116, at 1:20 of the eighth and final session.

Foreign boxers are mandated to get vaccinated three times with either of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Novavax that our government has approved. If not, they will have to be quarantined for several days.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions.