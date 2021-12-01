WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (26-0 15 KOs) puts his title on the line for the fourth time against interim champion Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, Jr. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

“JoJo is a good fighter,” said Haney. “He’s going to come to fight, we know that. He’s going to bring his best, I’m bringing mine. So, the best man will win – and that will be me. You can talk about size and heart, but I just feel that I am a better fighter than him and skills pay the bills…everybody says ‘I’m gonna bang Devin out.’ I’ve been seeing that my whole life. Did I get this far by letting people rough me up or bang me out? Come on. I can do everything, so you can do whatever you want, it’s not going to work. I don’t know how you beat me. I can’t tell you.”