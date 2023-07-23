By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

A press conference of the forthcoming WBC, WBO 122-pound title bout between Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue took place on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan, and there happened a controversy on hand-wrapping caused by Fulton’s eloquent trainer Wahid Raheem. He talked long, but people there couldn’t fully understand what he wanted to say. When questioned, Raheem claimed that Inoue’s hand-wrapping should be properly done with fair supervision. Naoya cooly replied, “I fought twenty-four times—all fair and square. They seem a little too nervous and sensitive, and they need not worry about the fairness of this bout.” Hideyuki Ohashi, ex-world champ and Inoue’s manager/promoter” looked frustrated by his comment, and said, “Naoya engaged in nineteen world title bouts, and there were definitely no problems happening.”

The defending champ Fulton confidently said, “I’d like to fight intelligently and enjoy fighting. I won’t accept nothing but my victory.” The challenger Inoue said, “This time I am the challenger, which greatly motivated me. I believe Fulton is the best and strongest in the super bantamweight class. If I beat him, I’ll be able to prove I am the best. I hope so.”

“Monster” Inoue was presented a prestigious WBO super belt for his previous unification of the four bodies’ bantamweight belts by WBO president Paco Valcarcel.

WBO featherweight titlist Robeisy Ramirez said, “I don’t have much information on the challenger Shimizu, but think he is one of those Japanese fighters who battle with heart. I’ve prepared well for that.” Shimizu, 37, said, “For me, this is as important a fight as I boxed in the Olympic Games in London (against Luke Campbell). I know Ramirez is very fast and skillful, but I’d like to utilize my style and show my best.”

This deluxe show will be presented by Ohashi Promotions.

