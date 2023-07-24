By Miguel Maravilla

It’s been a long time coming for WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) from Omaha, Nebraska as he is set to take on WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence (28-0, 22 KO’s) of Dallas, Texas. In a showdown to determine the best welterweight in the world and undisputed champion, Crawford faces Spence Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay per view.

“This fight is happening at the right time. We’re both prizefighters. All the belts are on the line, so there’s even more to fight for. What better way to have this fight than to have it for the undisputed welterweight title,” Terence Crawford said.

After years of waiting for his desired anticipated showdown, Crawford finally gets the opportunity to take on “the Big Fish” Spence. A welterweight matchup reminiscent of the past great fights such as Leonard Hearns, De La Hoya Trinidad, and now it will be Spence vs. Crawford to determine this era’s best welterweight.

“The welterweight division has had a lot of great fights in the past and this will be another one next Saturday. There’s a bright future for the division as well with a lot of great talent coming up. It’s still a hotbed for the sport,”

“This is one of the best fights to be made this century, with both guys being undefeated and with everything Terence accomplished. It means a lot and I’m expecting a lot of fireworks,” Crawford’s Trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre said about the matchup.

Coming off a devastating sixth round stoppage, Crawford slept David Avanesyan in his homecoming bout in Omaha to close out 2022. Prior to that fight, Crawford had scored a stoppage over former world champion Shawn Porter and became the first and only fighter to stop him.

“I’m just ready to get back in the ring and take care of business. The time has finally come,” Crawford stated.

On a quest to become the undisputed welterweight champion, Crawford did whatever it took to get the fight with Spence. Following his victory over Shawn Porter last November, Crawford addressed the media at the post-fight press conference he basically would be leaving his long-time promoter Bob Arum/Top Rank to pursue a fight with Spence.

“I’m just happy to have the opportunity to have the fight I’ve always wanted,” Crawford said.

Crawford fought under BLK Prime in his last fight and now has a two-fight deal with PBC setting the stage for the showdown with Spence. With the fight materializing and press conference tours wrapped up, it’s inevitable that Crawford has finally got the fight he’s wanted.

“I’m just here to win the fight. I don’t think about a knockout, I just think about getting the victory and that’s what I’m gonna do,” Crawford said.

Wrapping up an eight-week camp with his longtime trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, Crawford had a solid training camp away from home and family in the high altitude of Colorado Springs, Colorado and resumed the final phases in Las Vegas in preparation for Spence.

“We’re here in Las Vegas early to get used to the atmosphere and the heat. Come fight night, we’re gonna be 110% prepared. We’re adjusting well,” Crawford on his preparation.

“You must be dialed-in when you’re going up against a fighter like Errol Spence Jr., with a trainer like Derrick James. We want to keep the outcome in our hands by putting on a dominant performance,” Trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre said.

For his opponent, the unified champion Spence scored a tenth round TKO over Yordanis Ugas last year in his hometown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, capturing the WBA crown and adding to the collection in becoming the unified welterweight champion.

“He thinks he’s gonna bulldoze me and break me, but he’s gonna show me. All of that talk is fuel to the fire that’s already burning. He’s gonna have to prove everything that he’s saying come fight night,” Crawford stated.

Standing at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, Crawford looks to remain at number one. A victory over Spence solidifies his status as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Looking to become the first undisputed welterweight since Zab Judah in 2005, Crawford is out to prove why he’s the best in boxing.

“This fight means everything. This puts the cherry on top of my career. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and I can’t wait to get it on. Crawford said. “I think I could beat anybody at any sport. That’s just my nature. I play to win.”

