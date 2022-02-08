Grandes números de audiencia de Eubank-Williams El masivo Saturday Fight Night de BOXXER, con Chris Eubank Jr. contra Liam Williams, Claressa Shields contra Ema Kozin, Caroline Dubois y más, superó el millón de espectadores en casa en Sky Sports. La visualización promedió 585k durante toda la noche con un pico de 1,05 m que eclipsó el récord anterior de Anthony Joshua v Gary Cornish en 2015 y Amir Khan v Samuel Vargas en 2018 para establecer un nuevo récord. Anuncian undercard de la cartelera de Jacobs-Ryder Excampeón Robert Easter Jr fue baleado en asalto en Cincinnati

