WBA cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) will fulfill his mandatory defense against former gold beltholder Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) on Friday in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The bout was ordered by the WBA Championships Committee months ago and the bout was auctioned as part of the organization’s ongoing world title reduction plan.

The following night in the same city, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs) will defend his title against Umar Salamov (26-1, 19 KOs). Bivol has been WBA champion since February 2017 and has defended his championship seven times. This will the first of three fights in Russia for Bivol under a new 3-way deal with RCC Boxing Promotions and World of Boxing.