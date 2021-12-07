YouTube boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul met with members of the media Monday to react to the news that he will now face former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley in a rematch of their August clash won by Paul after professional boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury withdrew from their December 18 matchup due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Jake Paul: “I got the news early Friday morning. My manager Nakisa had already spoken to Tyron, who was willing to step up. I believe later that evening or the next day we already had the contract signed from Tyron.

“I definitely respect Tyron for stepping in. He has balls. Tyron deserves a lot of credit for stepping in here. But I’ve made a ton of adjustments and he’s going to be fighting a different person December 18. I’m excited to show him and the world that.

“I question everything about the Fury family. This kid is 22, right? You throw a 22-year-old in who has never accomplished anything himself. The only reason he’s anything is because of his brother. He’s had a silver spoon in his mouth his whole entire life. He’s gotten fame because of his brother. He’s never actually had a real opponent. He’s only ever been put in with people who were meant to lose. When you throw in that, you throw in the fact that you’re fighting me – I’m a scary guy to fight – the smack talk, the pressure, all of this, I think he cracked and tried to find a way out. I truly believe that in the deepest bones of my body.

“There’s been this rumor going around about a no knockout clause in my contracts, which someone started and everyone else ran with. People are like sheep. They just believe anything they read or see. That’s been a rumor that is completely untrue. I’d be in jail for rigging fights. It’s illegal. We just wanted to squash that rumor right away. From now on, we will be giving bonuses to my opponents if they can knock me out because we want to incentivize them and prove to the media and the world that all of these rumors aren’t true.

“The smart ones that did look into the rumor about drug testing saw that there is drug testing for this fight. The Florida State Athletic Commission is drug testing me and Tommy multiple times. There was never a denial on my end of doing any sort of drug test.

“Him pulling out of the fight does give me hesitation to fight him in the future. It really does. He didn’t show up to the press conference. Then he pulled out of the fight. He’s done a terrible job at promoting the fight that we had. He posted on social media once every other week. He’s not as hyped as everyone thought. I’m pissed off now. I don’t like them. I don’t like anything to do with that family. I don’t really see a reason to come back next year and give him that big of an opportunity and that big of a payday. It would almost be more fun and more satisfying for me to just leave him in the dust and make him fight until he’s 25-0, if he gets that far, to get the same payday that he was getting in his eighth fight.”