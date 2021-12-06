Fight Week For the third week in a row, lightweights take center stage. Friday night is slow, but boxing action heats up bigtime on Saturday. On ESPN, former world champions Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey collide inside the “Big Room” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The 33-year-old Loma is currently an 8:1 favorite.

On Showtime, WBC bantamweight champ Nonito Donaire will defend his belt against Reymart Gaballo at the “War Grounds” aka Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

On DAZN, unbeaten welterweight Conor Benn faces former champ Chris Algieri at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

There is also a world title twin bill in Dubai. WBO bantamweight champ John Riel Casimero defends against Paul Butler and IBF flyweight champ Sunny Edwards defends against Jayson Mama. Ex-champ Donnie Nietes vs. Norbelto Jimenez is also on that card. The card, which marks the debut of Richard Schaefer’s Probellum, will likely be streamed somewhere. Stay tuned for info. GIANT Davis-Cruz Photo Gallery

