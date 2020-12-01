Jazza Dickens 139.75 vs. Ryan Walsh 139
(Golden Contract super lightweight final, WBO Euro title)
Ricards Bolotniks 174 vs. Serge Michel 174.75
(Golden Contract light heavyweight final, WBO Euro title
Daniel Egbunike 139.3 vs. Harlem Eubank 139.5
Adam Azim 140.5 vs. Ed Harrison 135.75
James McGivern 133.75 vs. Jordan Ellison 135.25
Fearghus Quinn 162 vs. Scott James 161
Venue: Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England
Promoter: MTK Global
TV: ESPN+, Sky Sports
Super lightweights? Aren’t Dickens and Walsh featherweights?