Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield says he was confused when Mike Tyson chose to face Roy Jones Jr. and not him for his exhibition-bout comeback… then he watched their fight Saturday night.
“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses,” said Holyfield. “Now I can see why he wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me.”
“The Real Deal,” says the idea of an exhibition bout was his. Still in supreme physical condition in his 50s, and training in the gym for months, Holyfield feels Tyson took a practice run Saturday night, but there is only one fight the world wants to see.
“Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike,” said the unimpressed Holyfield. “But a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us. There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen.”
By consensus, Tyson got the better of Jones during the eight-round exhibition match at STAPLES Center Saturday night, a fact that Holyfield says clears the way for the pair to finish their historic rivalry the only way they can.
“No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”
Holyfield would beat him again. Against Holyfield Tyson would gas out after 2-3 rounds. Jones Jr is shot. This one I would actually watch.
You beat him 2 out 2 so if you did it again what’s the surprise you should have saved your money
Holyfield is really washed up…
Mr M. Holy beat the dogshit outta Tyson!! Twice! To the point where tyson had to find a way out. A third fight would be the same result.
This would be fun and the promotion itslef might make it some pretty good money. Not sure if Id wanna see it out of respect because we don’t want to see neither of these two get hurt.
Holifield doesn’t sound good. That fight should not be approved. Yes, he has wins over Tyson but Tyson aged a lot better. Holifield actually looks and sounds old and frail during the clips they showed of him training.
The winner gets free steroids for life!
I guess if they want to fight, what can you do?
Watched both these guys in their primes; it was sad almost 20 years ago seeing them on the slide.
Worst of all for me, is these fights are fast forwarding them into senile dementia… Not good.
Why give Tyson a shot at the other ear? It makes no sense to me.
Holyfield sounds like he is jealous of the attention and money that this fight made.
Marc: i agree 100% Holyfield is sooo stinking jealous, its disturbing. He cant stand that anyone else gets good publicity. To demean Jones like that calling him a tune up, what a chump. I think he is jus dumb enough to forget it was a charity event. If Tyson does fight him, he shld make holyfield wear headgear for all the head butting he will do.
What a whinny ass crybaby. I am safely guessing that you are one of the many Tyson fans who celebrated Mike’s rants and fake ass professional wrestling like persona who got upset when the humble, soft spoken, far past his prime Evander whipped Mike’s ass twice.
How about Tyson/Douglas?
Oh man..if this happen and doesn’t go in Tyson’s favor after two rounds, he will bite Holyfield again. The problem is that Holyfield knows how to beat Tyson (mentally and physically) and he add to this his vast arsenal of dirty tricks (especially his patented headbutt) to get him crazy.
Two referees should be in the ring and a good number of COPS around, in case things turn ugly . But is worthy to watch, nonetheless.
Get on the gravy train hey Evaner!
Id rather see none of this madness! All this legacy talk is bullshit and at the end of the day its all show for charity. …isnt it?
Exactly right… he seems like he’s viewing it as a potential cash cow. Does a fight that happens in their 50s really have any impact at all on their legacy? I’d argue it has no bearing at all. I thank Lennox Lewis for staying away from this sort of thing.
And the new Aarp interim diamond belt heavyweight champion of the world is
Don’t give the WBA any ideas. They might just run with it.
They probably already have.
EV knocking Mike for fighting Roy, didn’t EV get his ass kicked by a former middleweight champ James Toney –