MTK Global has announced that the Golden Contract tournament will be broadcast by Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing. No word if DAZN will pick up the tourney in the U.S. as they do other Matchroom shows. The tournament will feature eight fighters at featherweight, super lightweight and light heavyweight with each divisional winner earning a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed.

The format is similar to the current World Boxing Super Series with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final. One new innovation is a bonus for knockouts.

So far the confirmed fighters are:

Featherweights: Ryan Walsh, Davey Oliver Joyce, Jazza Dickens, Tyrone McCullagh, Leigh Wood, Hairon Socarras, Carlos Ramos and Carlos Araujo.

Super lightweights: Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Mohamed Mimoune, Akeem Ennis Brown, Anthony Yigit, Darren Surtees and one spot open.

Light heavyweight: Hosea Burton, Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Bob Ajisafe, Serge Michel and three spots open.

The competition kicks off October 4, when the quarter-finals of the featherweight division take place at London’s famous York Hall. No dates yet for the other two divisions.