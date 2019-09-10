Former world title challenger Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. (29-1, 15 KOs) will return to the ring against Jesus Cuadro (18-5, 14 KOs) in the main event of the Sept. 21 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at The Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico. The fights will be streamed on Facebook Watch.

“I’m ready to defend my WBA gold title in Mexicali,” said Diaz. “I want to show everyone that I am proud to be Mexican American. I’m ready to put on an entertaining performance for my raza. I’m going to put everything on the line for those who have been with me since the beginning.”

In the co-main event, super bantamweight Leonardo “Leon” Baez (16-2, 9 KOs) of Mexicali will defend his NABA title for the first time against Edison “El Cabezon” Perez (19-4, 14 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Baez is returning after his dominant victory against two-time Olympian Alberto “Impacto” Melian.