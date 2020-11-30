Two MTK Global Golden Contract winners will be crowned this Wednesday, when the 10-round light heavyweight and featherweight finals are contested at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England.

In the main event, WBO European featherweight champion and former world title challenger Jazza Dickens will fight longtime British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh. The co-feature will see WBO European light heavyweight champion Ricards Bolotniks look to extend his winning streak to seven against 2016 German Olympian Serge Michel.

Dickens-Walsh and Bolotniks-Michel will headline an action-packed card live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs), who challenged Guillermo Rigondeaux for the WBA super bantamweight world title in 2016, has won seven consecutive fights and edged Leigh Wood by majority decision Feb. 21 in the semifinals. Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) is unbeaten in six bouts since dropping a split decision to Dennis Ceylan in 2016 for the vacant European featherweight title. He last fought on the same card as Dickens-Wood and knocked down Tyrone McCullagh twice en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs), from Riga, Latvia, punched his berth in the light heavyweight championship match Sept. 26 with a clear points win over Hosea Burton in front of his hometown fans. He opened his Golden Contract run with a stunning first-round knockout over Steven Ward. Michel (11-1, 8 KOs), winner of three straight, knocked down Liam Conroy three times before knocking him out in the fourth round of their semifinal bout Sept. 30.