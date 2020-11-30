Alexander Povetkin Update By Gabriel F. Cordero WBC interim heavyweight world champion Alexander Povetkin is recovering well from Covid 19. The next step is to return to training and evaluate his performance. “Sascha” has undergone a comprehensive medical examination and we’ll soon know if his rematch with Dillian Whyte will take place at the end of January. EBU Purse Bid Results

