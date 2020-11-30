November 30, 2020
Alexander Povetkin Update

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC interim heavyweight world champion Alexander Povetkin is recovering well from Covid 19. The next step is to return to training and evaluate his performance. “Sascha” has undergone a comprehensive medical examination and we’ll soon know if his rematch with Dillian Whyte will take place at the end of January.

  • Good news. Hope Povetkin has no ill effects affecting his performance in any way. Povetkin is old, but always comes to fight in good shape and as long as he is in the fight he is dangerous.

