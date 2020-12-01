The heavyweight title fight between current World Boxing Association (WBA) champion Mahmoud Charr and the interim champion/mandatory challenger Trevor Bryan will have to be held by January 29th, 2021, according to a statement issued by the WBA Championships Committee, and signed by Carlos Chávez.

The pioneer organization requested Don King Promotions to send the contracts signed by both boxers as soon as possible with details on the fight venue and date. Should any or both fighters (Charr-Bryan) fail to sign the contract, he or they will lose their position as champion or/and mandatory challenger.

The communication, which was sent to all parties via email, also stipulates that the bout shall be conducted under the rules of the WBA, with the respective appointment of officials. It also states that the laboratories to be used for anti-doping tests should be certified by VADA/WADA in order to be accepted.

The purse bid for this mandatory fight took place last March 2nd in Panama City and according to the organization’s rules, specifically rule D.11: Purse Offer Contracts, The Promoter winning the Purse Bid shall have all bout contracts properly signed and delivered to the Championships Committee Chairman no later than twenty (20) days from the date on which the winning bid is awarded.

However, in this case, the pause in boxing due to the pandemic prevented such procedure from being carried out normally, so it was put on hold. Now that most countries have opened their borders and boxing is taking place around the world in a considerable volume, it is a good time to resume the process.

The WBA is waiting for a response from Don King Promotions and wishes that the fight can be carried out as arranged in the bidding.