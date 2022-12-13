Golden Boy Promotions won the rights to promote the fight between WBA regular welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis and his mandatory challenger Vergil Ortiz Jr. in a purse bid that took place during the WBA Convention in Orlando, Florida. Golden Boy’s bid of $2,300,000 surpassed TGB Promotions’ bid of #2,100,000. Potential dates are February 25 in Texas, March 11 in Los Angeles, and March 25 in Las Vegas.

Now both teams will have to submit the signed contracts and confirm the date and venue of the fight. The winner will face the winner between super champion Errol Spence Jr. and Keith Thurman, to define the only WBA 147 lbs. monarch.

* * *

In another purse bid, Petchyindee Boxing Promotions won the rights to promote the fight between WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and regular champion Erick Rosa. The team representing Niyomtrong bid $140,000, which exceeded the $122,000 of Shuan Boxing, Rosa’s promoter. The fight will take place in Thailand with possible dates of February 22 and March 2, 2023.

* * *

Both fights are part of the WBA’s world title reduction plan that WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza has undertaken since August last year.