By Boxing Bob Newman

After meeting this morning, concerning strong comments made by former WBA welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi regarding the expulsion of Russian fighters from the ratings, the WBA has decided to reinstate Russian and Belarusian Boxers in their rankings. As long as these fighters are not involved in the war against the Ukraine and do not openly support the war, they may be rated. At the outset of the war, the WBA voted to not rate Russian or Belarusian Boxers, nor sanction WBA fights in those countries.