Golden Boy Promotions won the WBA purse bid for the fight between WBA super flyweight super champion Juan Francisco Estrada and the WBA regular champion of the division Joshua Franco. Golden Boy’s Robert Diaz offered $120,000 to win the right to promote the fight during the bidding held on Tuesday via the zoom platform.
Golden Boy gave two possible dates. The first one on June 11 with Los Angeles as a possible venue and the second one on July 16 with California or Nevada as possibilities. The purse bid was conducted by the head of the WBA Championships Committee Carlos Chavez.
I’m assuming either this fight isn’t happening or they’ll come to some other type of an agreement. There is no way Estrada is fighting for $90k and Franco for 30. And no one else bid, not even Hearn and he bids on everything.
I noticed that too Lucie. Does not seem to be much in that pot. I think it will be a good fight if it happens. BTW good call and Stanionis vs Butaev. It was an excellent fight. I had it closer then most but gave it to Stanionis by a point. Would have had it a draw if the point was not deducted. Not been on here for a couple of days as I never had the chance to see that card or the Connor Benn card to completion until last night. I was staying off of here so I would not know the results. LOL!