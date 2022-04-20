Golden Boy Promotions won the WBA purse bid for the fight between WBA super flyweight super champion Juan Francisco Estrada and the WBA regular champion of the division Joshua Franco. Golden Boy’s Robert Diaz offered $120,000 to win the right to promote the fight during the bidding held on Tuesday via the zoom platform.

Golden Boy gave two possible dates. The first one on June 11 with Los Angeles as a possible venue and the second one on July 16 with California or Nevada as possibilities. The purse bid was conducted by the head of the WBA Championships Committee Carlos Chavez.