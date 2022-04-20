MTK Global, a leading boxing management and event promotions company representing some 200 top fighters, has announced it will shut down due to backlash from its former association with Daniel Kinahan, an alleged mob boss who last week was placed under US sanctions. The firm was founded in 2012 by former professional boxer Matthew ‘Mack the Knife’ Macklin and Kinahan, whom they say later left the company.

Official Statement: As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan. It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan’s involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.

Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.

MTK prospered because we always put the long-term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do. Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible.

MTK gyms are operated independently so will remain open for the foreseeable future. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Thank you to all the fans who have supported us over the last decade.