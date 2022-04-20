ProBox TV will host its first live stream on May 20 from the Company’s Events Center in Plant City, Florida. In the main event, IBF #1 light heavyweight Fanlong Meng (17-0, 10 KOs) and former two-time world champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) meet in a 12-round clash for a top spot in the 175-pound division. The co-feature is former WBA featherweight champion Xu Can (18-3, 3 KOs) returns against Brandon Benitez (18-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Ticket and undercard information for the event will be announced shortly.

ProBox TV is a new sports streaming and media company dedicated exclusively to the sport of professional boxing. It is founded by former Iron Mike Productions CEO Garry Jonas in partnership with Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver, and Paulie Malignaggi. Starting May 16, the service will be $1.99 per month or $18 per year and will include 2-3 live events per month.