Eye of the Tiger Promotions has joined forces with Golden Boy Promotions by signing an exclusive long-term promotional agreement for boxers Yves Ulysse Junior (17-1, 9 KOs), Steven Butler (26-1-1, 23 KOs) and Erik Bazinyan(22-0, 17 KOs). This step allows the Quebec pugilists to obtain significant American and international visibility, however, EOTTP President Camille Estephan adamantly insists that his protégés have the opportunity to fight in Quebec, at least once a year.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Eye of the Tiger Management,” said

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “We made big waves in the sport as we worked together to make David Lemieux a world champion and a recognized name in the boxing world. Now we will have the opportunity to do exactly the same with Ulysse, Butler and Bazinyan. I look forward to having these rising contenders on our Golden Boy cards as they inch closer to fulfilling their dreams of becoming world champions.”