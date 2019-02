Former IBF heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (25-2-1, 23 KOs) will square off against unbeaten Dallas-native Gregory Corbin (15-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round bout on March 16. FS1 will air the fight leading up to the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia Pay-Per-View event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 32-year-old Martin bounced back from a defeat against Anthony Joshua to score two stoppage victories before losing a close decision to unbeaten Adam Kownacki in September.