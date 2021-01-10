Gimenez stays unbeaten in Argentina An eight round super featherweight main event Saturday night featured a battle of unbeatens at the Complejo Multifuncion in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. Ayrton Osmar Gimenez (9-0, 1 KO) defeated fellow Argentine Matias Ezequiel Guenemil (6-1-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored in favor of Gimenez 80-72 twice and 80-73. O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the show with TyC Sports televising the event. Fernandez edges Chaparro

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

