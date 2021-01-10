Fernandez edges Chaparro Super welterweight Demian Daniel Fernandez (12-2, 5 KOs) won by six round majority decision over journeyman Carlos Andres Chaparro (7-38-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Complejo Multifuncion in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. Fernandez, fighting for the first time since his 2019 TKO loss to top contender Jaron Ennis, won by scores of 59-55, 58-56 on two cards. The third card was 58-58. Gimenez stays unbeaten in Argentina Florida Boxing Hall of Fame 2021 Class

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

