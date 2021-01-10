WBA interim middleweight world champion Chris Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KOs) has joined forces with European powerhouse promoter Team Sauerland. Eubank Jr. claimed the WBA interim middleweight world title for the second time with a TKO win over former world title challenger Matvey Korobov in December 2019, while making his US debut at the Barclays Center in New York.

Currently based in the United States. he is training with the boxing great Roy Jones Jr. The second-generation fighter says he is delighted to have signed a long-term deal with Team Sauerland and is targeting all the top names at 160 lbs.