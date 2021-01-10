January 10, 2021
Eubank Jr. signs with Team Sauerland

WBA interim middleweight world champion Chris Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KOs) has joined forces with European powerhouse promoter Team Sauerland. Eubank Jr. claimed the WBA interim middleweight world title for the second time with a TKO win over former world title challenger Matvey Korobov in December 2019, while making his US debut at the Barclays Center in New York.

Currently based in the United States. he is training with the boxing great Roy Jones Jr. The second-generation fighter says he is delighted to have signed a long-term deal with Team Sauerland and is targeting all the top names at 160 lbs.

Gimenez stays unbeaten in Argentina

  • Chris Eubank Jr. should have sigbed with Eddie Hearn. He is an excellent contender, complicated for any champion
