By Jeff Zimmerman
Promoter Oscar de la Hoya told Fightnews®.com that discussions are at an advanced stage for a clash between IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) and unbeaten former jr middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs). “Both fighters interested and willing,” said Oscar. No time frame other than “the near future.”
I am not going to get excited till a real contract is signed. However, this would be a great match up. GGG’s experience would be a tip in his direction for the victory. Yes, GGG is getting older, but I feel Munguia has not been in these chartered waters yet dealing with a hard precision puncher that could actually test his ability to stay really focused in a fight.
This is an awaome match up. I believe it will happen. Its a fight and style made for both fighters. Anyone can get knocked out. Yet, they both have good chins. This could be a real fight due to each fighter does not back away from anyone and the money is right.
This is going to be an absolute war! While Munguia is green and doesn’t quite have GGG’s experience level; he is younger, fresher, and hits hard enough to make this interesting. Could be a passing of the torch. Does GGG still have a few great wins left in his golden years? Can Munguia withstand the heavy hands of GGG? Great match up if it happens!
This could be a very damaging loss for Munguia. GGG is gonna pepper him with tattoos and power shots to the head and body.
If Munguia can take Golovkin’s shots he should have a good chance in this fight in my opinion. But he will most certainly have to take a lot of them. His defense is his biggest deficiency and it will be a giant hole against even an aging GGG who might be 39 by fight time.