GGG vs. Munguia in the works By Jeff Zimmerman Promoter Oscar de la Hoya told Fightnews®.com that discussions are at an advanced stage for a clash between IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) and unbeaten former jr middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs). “Both fighters interested and willing,” said Oscar. No time frame other than “the near future.” Kingry, Campbell make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

