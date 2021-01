Kingry, Campbell make weight By Jeff Zimmerman Ryan Garcia 135 vs. Luke Campbell 135

(WBC interim lightweight title) Rene Alvarado 129.4 vs. Roger Gutierrez 129.6

(WBA super featherweight title) Felix Alvarado 107.4 vs. DeeJay Kriel 107.4

(IBF light flyweight title) Franchón Crews-Dezurn 171.4 vs. Ashleigh Curry 176.2

Alex Rincon 155.4 vs. Sergio Gonzalez 155.8

Asa Stevens 118.6 vs. Francisco Bonilla 118

Tristan Kalkreuth 194.2 vs. Jorge Martinez 198.4

Sean Garcia 134.2 vs. Rene Marquez 134.4

Raul Curiel vs. Ramses Agaton (to weigh-in later) Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN GGG vs. Munguia in the works Full Report: Ioka stops Tanaka

