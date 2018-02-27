GGG Quick Quotes

By Miguel Maravilla

WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan spoke with Fightnews.com before today’s mega press conference about his rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Canelo Golovkin 2 will take place Saturday Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on HBO Pay Per View.

Here is what GGG and his team had to say…

Gennady Golovkin: “I am really happy for this fight. The first fight was the first fight. This second fight is much bigger. I saw the fight 2 times. I have a plan now. I didn’t feel much of his power but I felt I won 7 rounds. This fight is much bigger. I felt confident after the fight. 100 percent. I had my hand up. Of course, I won the fight.”

Tom Loeffler: “We are happy to be here to announce the rematch. We thought he won 8 rounds to 4. Usually you have to take it from the champ. I give no doubt to the aggressor. He outlanded Canelo.

Abel Sanchez: “The first time Canelo said it was going ten rounds and it went 12. Now he is saying that we won’t need the judges. We will see. I feel Canelo has the pressure coming into this fight on himself. He has to deliver.”

More to come…

