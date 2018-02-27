Pulev: I hate PED users, Wilder will beat Ortiz

By Przemek Garczarczyk

#2 IBF, #4 WBA and #5 WBC rated heavyweight Kubrat Pulev (25-1, 13 KO) is with his team in Chicago not only to support his brother, undefeated Olympic cruiserweight medalist Tervel (7-0, 7 KO) who fights this Friday, but possibly scouting a place for his next fight.



After visiting Chicago’s newest addition to the fight venue scene, Pulev was impressed with downtown’s Wintrust Arena.

“Great place, great place to watch boxing,” said Pulev. “This is a great city, with many Bulgarians, Poles and other nations who would like to see great fights. I’m sure of that. I will fight here, at least once, and then we will see what happens next.”

“I can fight anybody, anywhere but would like to challenge Polish fighters especially – Artur Szpilka, Mariusz Wach – I will beat you in your own city!”

When asked about the winner of Saturday’s showdown between WBC champ Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz, Pulev was quick to answer. “Both are are good fighters, but Wilder will win. Ortiz should never have had a chance to fight Deontay after being caught cheating with PED. This is not fair to other fighters when cheaters could be back so quickly in the ring. Anyone caught cheating, using PED should be automatically disqualified for 2 years. But this is boxing, a sport without rules. I hate cheaters, because I work too hard to achieve excellence.”

More information about Pulev’s fight: The Bulgarian champion could be part of big event in May/June in Chicago. Details are expected in the coming weeks.

“I was discussing with my team a Tomasz Adamek fight in Chicago, but he has a commitment to fight on April 21 in Poland and it would be to close for him to commit to our possible dates in May/June,” revealed Pulev.