Canelo: I’d Never Consider MMA Like Floyd

By TMZSports.com

Canelo Alvarez says he wouldn’t be caught dead in an MMA cage because he’s got too much love and respect for boxing … unlike Floyd Mayweather. With all the buzz about Floyd possibly taking a UFC fight, we had to ask Canelo if he’d consider crossing over, too. Canelo shut that down quick — and shaded his former rival in the process.

“I respect boxing. Boxing’s my sport. That’s what I love. The other sport, that’s something we’ll never know,” he told TMZ Sports. As for Floyd — “With him you never know … but you know what? Whatever he does doesn’t interest me.”

Of course, Canelo’s focus is on his May 5 rematch vs. GGG … and both guys let us know why this one’s a way bigger deal than their first matchup.