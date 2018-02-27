Canelo Quick Quotes

By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar and former world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico spoke with the media Tuesday prior to his blockbuster press conference as he talked about his upcoming rematch with WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan. Canelo Golovkin 2 will take place Saturday Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on HBO Pay per view.

Here is what Canelo and his camp had to say

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez: “This fight I’m approaching it as it is the 13th round, a new fight and if I was the better fighter. We want the knockout to leave no doubt. We both want to win convincingly.”

“I felt comfortable the first fight 160 and I will be more comfortable the second fight. I did hurt him with a right to the temple but he never hurt me. We have to risk more in this fight.”

Eddie Reynoso: “We will look into training in the night altitude for camp by any disciplined fighter will be well prepared training anywhere sea leaves or high altitude.”

